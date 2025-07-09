Browns Linked To Promising QB Prospect In 2026 Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback of the future might not be on the team right now.

In fact, he might not even be in the NFL.

Cleveland rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel don’t appear to be potential stars, and projections have them as either low-end starters or high-end backups at best.

Of course, that can all change once they get a chance, but the Browns could do a lot better at QB, at least on paper.

That’s why Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report believes the Browns will be right back to the drawing board next offseason and will use one of their two first-round picks to land Texas star Arch Manning.

“Arch Manning is the biggest name among the 2026 NFL Draft class. Keep in mind, this mock draft is a projection nine months before the fact. He’s yet to be a full-time starter with the Texas Longhorns. The Cleveland Browns have no real plan at quarterback. Either the 40-year-old Joe Flacco is going to lead them or they’ll turn to one of the rookies they selected in the third and fifth rounds. A top-three pick in 2026 is a good point to wash the stink off and restart at the game’s most important position,” Sobleski wrote.

Granted, this is all speculation, as Manning could return to college for another year if he wants to get more experience or doesn’t like his potential draft destination.

He comes from an unmatched football lineage, and is part of the ultimate quarterback family, so his pedigree speaks for itself.

Yet, his play might be more impressive than his background.

He looks to be more athletic than his famous QB uncles, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, adding a layer to his game as a dual-threat quarterback.

The Browns have an additional first-round pick next year after trading down in the 2025 NFL Draft, which gives them valuable capital if they need to trade up to secure the QB they want.

Even if Sanders or Gabriel turns out to be a good player, adding Manning could be too tempting to pass up.

