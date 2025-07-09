Key Browns Defender’s Future Now In Doubt

The Cleveland Browns need to bounce back after a disappointing season.

They added some reinforcements for the running game, and their offensive line is back to full strength.

Nevertheless, most of what they accomplish in 2025 will be based on their defense.

That’s why Greg Newsome II is so important.

However, as good as the defensive back is, the Browns might not want to deal with the financial ripple effect that could come from keeping him around.

That’s why a report by The Athletic suggests that Newsome could be on his way out at some point this season, as the Browns could choose to keep Martin Emerson Jr. over him.

“Newsome is playing 2025 on his fully guaranteed fifth-year option worth a little over $13 million. That’s fine for now from a pure numbers standpoint as the Browns are counting on their defense to spark a turnaround in 2025. But Newsome doesn’t start in the base defense, and the fifth-year option structure means the Browns would incur no dead money if they traded him at some point before November. Both Newsome and Martin Emerson Jr, the team’s No. 2 cornerback, are only signed through 2025. If the Browns can only choose one for the future, given their cap issues, Newsome could be moved strictly based on the savings and 2026 cap rollover a trade would create,” Jackson wrote.

Newsome was one of the few bright spots on the defense last season, and he’s embraced a leadership role on and off the field.

Yet, teams often make decisions thinking about finances and not entirely about winning.

Of course, this doesn’t mean the Browns will actively look to trade him.

Cleveland must endure a tough schedule to begin the season, and a slow start could prompt the organization to reconsider its stance on some players.

The Browns will attempt to return to playoff contention, but if they fail to win games early in the season, not many players on the roster will be safe from trade speculation.

NEXT:

Browns Urged To Acquire Pro Bowl WR