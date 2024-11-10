Browns Linked To QB Prospect In 2025 Draft

The Cleveland Browns have been abysmal this season, starting the year with a 2-7 record.

If not for a last-minute, come-from-behind win over the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland would own the worst record in the NFL heading into their bye this weekend.

Instead, the Browns are tied for the worst record with seven other teams, giving Cleveland – a franchise that will be using its first-round draft pick for the first time in four years – a great opportunity to have the pick of the incoming crop of talent.

PFF weekly updates its mock draft for each NFL franchise, and this week the outlet has changed which player the Browns would likely choose.

Now, Cleveland is being linked to the University of Miami’s Cam Ward according to PFF.

Bradley Locker wrote the article, noting that Ward has a 91.4 overall grade, “the best in the country at the position.”

“Deshaun Watson is not only out for the season with a torn Achilles but was horrific by ranking 28th among qualifying quarterbacks in overall grade,” Bradley noted, adding, “It feels like the Browns have no choice but to draft a quarterback if they’re picking this high, and Ward would be a phenomenal selection.”

Ward has led Miami to a 9-1 record as his team dropped its first contest of the year on Saturday to Georgia Tech.

For the season, Ward has thrown for 3,494 yards and 32 touchdowns with only six interceptions.

The senior signal-caller has completed 66.8 percent of his passes through 10 games.

Although Ward scrambles, the quarterback is not a running quarterback; still, Ward has 187 rushing yards and three touchdowns for Miami in 2024.

