Browns Linked To Star Defender In Latest 2025 Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns have several positions to address in the NFL Draft.

As such, it’s hard to predict what they will do.

Of course, most analysts agree that the team should use that selection to address its quarterback woes.

Depending on who’s available, they could go after either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

Nonetheless, Mike Renner of CBS Sports believes they will go in an entirely different direction.

Instead, he has the Browns shocking the world by targetting Penn State star edge rusher Abdul Carter at No.2.

Carter was one of the most spectacular defensive players in the nation last year, and the prospect of having him opposite Myles Garrett is mouth-watering for Jim Schwartz.

Then again, the Browns could make the most of their No. 2 pick by trading down and still getting Carter.

With teams like the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders both reportedly looking to move up to get Sanders, they could flip that pick.

The 2026 NFL Draft is deeper at the quarterback position, and the Browns would be wise to ensure getting another first-round selection for that edition.

Carter could be one of the best defensive players in the league right out of the gate, and he would be a big boost for the defensive line.

However, much of doing well in the NFL Draft involves managing assets and leverage, and Andrew Berry needs to do so.

