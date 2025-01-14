Analyst Rips Browns For Offensive Coordinator Choice

The Browns have decided on their offensive coordinator replacement, selecting Cleveland assistant Tommy Rees to succeed Ken Dorsey.

Rees joined the staff last season, becoming the team’s pass game coordinator and tight ends coach.

The 32-year-old coach was also linked as a potential hire on former Browns consultant Mike Vrabel’s new staff with the New England Patriots.

Cleveland promoted him to the offensive coordinator to keep Rees on the Browns’ staff, a move that analyst Aaron Goldhammer was not thrilled with.

Goldhammer ripped the Browns for making this decision on Tuesday only hours after the news broke.

“Someone needs to tell the Browns that they have the worst team in football this past year, and that maybe they don’t have all the bright ideas already in that building … The reason you have the second pick in the draft is that Tommy Rees wasn’t good enough in his previous job, let alone his next job,” Goldhammer said.

Only the Browns would take a victory lap for promoting their 3-14 TE coach… pic.twitter.com/sSTse0L5s3 — Aaron Goldhammer (@HammerNation19) January 14, 2025

The analyst suggested that the Browns promoted him because “they think their process is brilliant,” a move he believes is a contradiction on a team that finished 3-14 this season.

“I’m along for the ride. They’re clearly the smartest people in the room. Just ask them,” Goldhammer added.

In selecting Rees, the Browns are positioning the organization to return to a run-oriented offense.

Rees was the Alabama offensive coordinator in 2023, and the Crimson Tide posted more than 170 rushing yards per game that season.

Before joining the SEC school, Rees served as the offensive coordinator for Notre Dame.

