Browns Linked To Top QB Prospect In 2026 Draft

The Cleveland Browns, armed with two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL draft, continue to eye their next franchise quarterback.

Many analysts believe Cleveland still hasn’t solved its most pressing need at the position.

One name generating significant buzz is Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. The third-generation Manning brings both exceptional talent and an unmistakable football pedigree to the table.

ESPN’s Field Yates recently placed Manning atop his latest mock draft projection, sending him to Cleveland with the projected top overall selection.

“In my mock last week, Arch Manning went No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Browns—an order determined by the football power index here at ESPN. It’s pretty simple; he’s made two starts in his career. He’s got under a hundred passing attempts. He has not yet been a starter in a game in which it was a true, tested opponent. The ceiling is tremendous here for Arch Manning. It’s a massive, massive year to prove that he is going to belong in that No. 1 pick consideration,” Yates said on Get Up.

.@FieldYates has Arch Manning going No. 1 overall to the Browns in his latest NFL mock draft 👀 "It's a massive, massive year to prove that he is going to belong in that No. 1 pick consideration." pic.twitter.com/qngDl7i3JJ — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 27, 2025

Manning has stepped into the starting role for Texas this season with substantial expectations following him.

Standing 6-foot-4, he offers a unique combination of athleticism and accuracy that distinguishes him from previous Manning quarterbacks.

His blend of pocket presence and mobility creates a different dynamic than what Peyton and Eli brought to their respective careers.

However, his limited experience makes this season crucial for validating those lofty draft projections.

The Browns currently face uncertainty with veteran Joe Flacco and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders competing for snaps.

A prospect like Manning represents the type of franchise-altering talent Cleveland desperately needs.

Following their 2025 trade with Jacksonville, the Browns possess multiple premium draft assets in 2026.

Manning’s performance against elite competition, particularly matchups like Ohio State, will heavily influence both his draft stock and his decision between entering the NFL or returning to Texas for another season.

NEXT:

Browns Among NFL Leaders In Dead Cap Space