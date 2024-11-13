Browns Linked To Young College Running Back

The Cleveland Browns need to plan for the future.

The Deshaun Watson trade prevented them from getting young talent in the first rounds of the NFL Draft for years, and with an aging roster, getting younger should be at the top of their priority list.

Notably, that might mean either moving on from or finding a future replacement for some of their veterans, including Nick Chubb.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report predicted that they might be interested in drafting star RB Omarion Hampton:

“The eventual end of the Nick Chubb era is going to be sad in Cleveland,” Bleacher Report wrote. Unfortunately, he’s going to be 29 in December. The time might be coming to find his successor. “Like {Breece} Hall, Hampton’s explosiveness and ability to create both inside and outside the tackles is excellent. However, Hampton’s physical approach to the position reminds me of Robinson out of Alabama because of his powerful build and hunger to gain every inch of yardage.”

The North Carolina product is a dynamic running back who’s projected to be either a first or early second-round pick, and he looks like one of the most NFL-ready prospects in this running back-heavy class.

Chubb is a star and a fan favorite, but he’s not getting any younger, and he’s coming off the second major injury of his career.

So far this season, Hampton has logged 213 carries for 1,178 rushing yards (5.5 yards per carry) and 13 touchdowns.

He’s also a dynamic pass-catcher, adding 26 receptions for 265 yards and another score.

Hampton has made a name for himself for his physicality and his ability to keep piling up yards after contact.

The Browns have fared much better when they’ve committed to the run, and HC Kevin Stefanski might take that same approach again if he’s still in charge next season.

Omarion Hampton can contribute right away or learn behind Chubb if he’s still in Berea next season, and he looks like a potential three-down back at the next level.

