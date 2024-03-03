Browns Lose Another Coach To College Program

Following their impressive playoff run last year, the Cleveland Browns are experiencing a lot of coaching turnover.

While part of the turnover has been of their own choosing, as they parted ways with several notable coaches, other departures have been those looking to move up in the coaching world.

The latest casualty of the Browns coaching staff is Jonathan Decoster, who joined the team in 2021 (via Blake Alderman on Twitter).

#Florida expected to hire Jonathan DeCoster as assistant offensive line coachhttps://t.co/L6ChoUEMWC — Blake Alderman (@Blake_Alderman) March 3, 2024

Decoster had served as an offensive assistant with the Browns for three seasons.

He’s leaving the team to join the University of Florida as an Assistant Offensive Line Coach alongside Rob Sale.

He is filling a role that was formerly held by Darnell Stapleton, who left the Gators to join the Washington Commanders.

Prior to joining the Browns as an offensive assistant, Decoster was a college coach for eight years.

His most impressive college appointment was as a coach on LSU’s staff for three years.

Prior to going into coaching, Decoster was a four-year starter at right tackle for the University of Louisiana, where he was part of one of the top offensive lines in the country.

Other notable positions that Decoster held prior to joining the Browns was as a graduate assistant for the University of Nevada where he worked with current Browns lineman, Joel Bitonio.

Decoster will certainly be missed, and it’s unclear who Cleveland will hire to fill the void he leaves behind.

However, best wishes to him as he looks to move up in the coaching world at one of the top football schools in the country.