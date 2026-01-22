Browns Lose Head Coaching Candidate To Division Rival

The Cleveland Browns’ head coaching search suffered another significant setback on Thursday, as one of their top candidates officially came off the board and landed with a familiar rival.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has agreed to become the next head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, signing a five-year contract with the franchise.

“Sources: the Baltimore Ravens are hiring Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as their head coach and signing him to a five-year contract. Minter visited the Ravens on Wednesday, and now to reunite with the team he coached for from 2017-2020,” Schefter wrote.

The news comes the same day after Minter withdrew from his scheduled in-person interview with the Browns, a move that now appears directly tied to Baltimore’s aggressive pursuit.

Minter had been viewed as one of the most intriguing young candidates available. At 43 years old, he built a strong reputation as a rising defensive mind, helping guide one of the league’s more disciplined units in Los Angeles.

Several high-profile names have already exited the Browns’ search. Former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel withdrew. Others accepted coordinator roles or moved forward with different organizations. Now Minter becomes the latest.

Around the league, the Browns are widely believed to be facing an uphill battle due to organizational uncertainty, particularly at quarterback.

Deshaun Watson’s future remains murky, Shedeur Sanders is still developing, and the team is widely expected to explore the draft and free agency again this offseason at the position.

With Minter officially off the board, Cleveland’s remaining options appear to be narrowing to Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, current defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, and a small group of veteran offensive minds still under consideration.

With each passing day and each departing candidate, the pressure on the front office intensifies to land the right leader before the remaining options disappear.

