Browns Lose Notable Defender To The Patriots

For the past few years, the Cleveland Browns have had a close linebacker room.

Since 2021, the likes of Anthony Walker, Mack Wilson, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and Sione Takitaki have been staples in the Browns’ second level of defense.

However, as in life, all good things come to an end.

Wilson left in 2022 for New England and now it looks as if Takitaki will take his place on the Pats roster.

After Wilson signed with the Arizona Cardinals this week, the organization had a hole to fill.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, via Twitter, shared on Tuesday that the Patriots are signing Takitaki.

The #Patriots are signing former #Browns LB Sione Takitaki, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2024

A third-round pick out of BYU in 2019, Takitaki started one game his rookie year before a career-high 12 starts in 2020.

That season he had a personal-best 41 solo tackles, a sack, and a 50-yard pick-six.

In 2021, the linebacker started eight times and had 44 combined tackles and five tackles for a loss.

His breakthrough year arrived in 2022 when Takitaki started eight games again and bagged ball-carriers 71 total times (career-high for combined tackles), one sack, and four tackles for a loss.

Amazingly, he accomplished those stats despite missing part of the season due to a torn ACL.

Last season, Takitaki rehabbed his way back to the active roster where he played in 15 games, starting seven, and finishing with 65 tackles, two sacks, three passes defended, and an interception.

Browns fans will have a difficult time saying goodbye to such a valuable player.

However, linebacker appears to be an area the team is focusing on for 2024.

Meanwhile, New England is looking to improve a defense that ranked 15th overall in the NFL last year.