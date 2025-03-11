Browns Lose Out On Potential QB Option To Colts

The Cleveland Browns need quarterback help for the 2025 season.

Currently, the Browns have one healthy signal-caller on the roster after acquiring Kenny Pickett via trade this week from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Analysts have projected that Cleveland will take a quarterback among this year’s crop in the draft, but where the Browns select the prospect has been debated for months.

Regardless, Cleveland will need a “bridge” quarterback to help whichever prospect the team lands in the draft, allowing the rookie to acclimate to the NFL while serving as a temporary starter for the Browns.

One name that has been mentioned for weeks is no longer an option, according to Tom Pelissero’s report on Tuesday.

The Indianapolis Colts have swooped in and signed one free agent who analysts believed Cleveland coveted, taking Daniel Jones’ name off the Browns’ board of available prospects.

“Former Giants QB Daniel Jones plans to sign with the Colts on a one-year deal, sources tell me and (Ian Rapoport),” Pelissero said.

Cleveland still has several available free agents to choose from, and multiple players have been starters for several NFL seasons.

The Browns own the No. 2 pick among their 11 selections, and Cleveland could opt to take one of this year’s top prospects with that pick.

That player – presumed to be either Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders – would be in line to start at some point during his debut season, especially if the veteran quarterback is struggling to lead Cleveland to wins.

Additionally, last year’s starter, Deshaun Watson, is still with the team, but he’ll miss the majority of the 2025 season as he recovers from his Achilles injury.

