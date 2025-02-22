Browns Loss In 2022 Season Named The ‘Most Improbable’ Since 2016

Cleveland’s fanbase knows a thing or two about heartbreak.

Browns fans have seen several gut-wrenching losses in the regular season and the playoffs as the franchise last won an NFL title before the Super Bowl era began.

One of those recent losses ranks among the worst in the NFL due to how unlikely losing the game was for Cleveland.

A Browns’ loss on Sept 18th, 2022 has been dubbed as the “most improbable” win for the Jets as New York came from behind to earn a 31-30 victory over Cleveland.

New York earned the victory by scoring two touchdowns in exactly one minute despite having a 0.3 percent chance to win the game.

Cleveland took a 30-17 lead over the Jets late in the fourth quarter off a 12-yard Nick Chubb run, a mistake that the Browns paid for later.

Had Chubb fallen to the ground after gaining the first down, Cleveland could have run out the clock because New York was out of timeouts.

The Browns’ Cade York missed the extra point attempt, leaving his team with a 30-17 lead with 1:55 remaining in the contest.

On New York’s next possession, quarterback Joe Flacco was able to reach the endzone in just two plays when the Jets’ signal-caller hit Corey Davis for a 66-yard pass.

With 1:22 remaining in the contest, New York recovered their onside kick at their 47-yard line, and Flacco marched the Jets down the field for the game-deciding touchdown with 22 seconds left on the clock.

When Cleveland regained possession, quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw a pick on his second pass, sealing the victory for the Jets.

