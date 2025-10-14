Browns Made 5 Roster Moves On Tuesday

The Cleveland Browns sit at 1-5 this season, desperately searching for answers as Kevin Stefanski’s offensive strategy continues to falter week after week.

While the defense has remained a bright spot and ranks among the league’s best units, the offense has struggled to find any consistency.

Looking to shake things up ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, Cleveland made five roster moves on Tuesday.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi reported the transactions, which included promoting cornerback Tre Avery from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Browns also added linebacker Eugene Asante and defensive tackle Simeon Barrow Jr. to the practice squad while releasing tackle Joshua Miles from the practice squad.

In a separate move, wide receiver David Bell was placed on the reserve/retired list.

Browns roster moves: 🏈 CB Tre Avery signed to the active roster from the practice squad 🏈 LB Eugene Asante and DT Simeon Barrow Jr. signed to the practice squad 🏈 T Joshua Miles released from the practice squad 🏈 WR David Bell placed on reserve/retired list — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 14, 2025

Avery stands 5-11 and weighs 185 pounds, now entering his fourth NFL season after playing collegiately at Toledo and Rutgers.

Originally signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2022, he has appeared in 41 career games between Tennessee and Cleveland.

He has been elevated to the active roster for the past three weeks and recorded five tackles on special teams across three games this season.

Asante joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Miami in 2025 but was waived at the end of August. His addition comes just as Cleveland prepares to face his former team this Sunday.

Barrow also entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2025, spending one week on Atlanta’s practice squad before his release.

Bell announced his retirement on Tuesday, citing an off-field injury as the primary reason for stepping away from the game.

