Former Browns Third-Round Pick Announces His Retirement

The Cleveland Browns placed wide receiver David Bell on the reserve/retired list on Tuesday.

The former Warren Central High School standout, who won state championships in two sports and earned All-American honors at Purdue, is stepping away after an off-field injury jeopardized his career.

His departure delivers another blow to the Browns’ wide receiver depth.

“Several months ago, I was blindsided by an off-field injury that was beyond my control, which put my football future in jeopardy. After consulting with medical experts and praying, I accept that continuing to play football would literally risk life and limb. Although it is the last thing I would otherwise want to do, with a heavy heart, I am announcing my retirement,” Bell wrote in his message.

"Thank You Cleveland 🤞🏾🤎" — David Bell (@DB3LL) October 14, 2025

The injury occurred several months ago and left Bell facing a difficult decision about his future.

Cleveland selected Bell in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was waived in 2024 but rejoined the practice squad the following day before earning a promotion to the active roster.

During the 2024 season, Bell recorded three receptions for 27 yards before a hip injury ended his campaign.

Across three seasons with the Browns, he appeared in 32 games and compiled 41 catches for 408 yards and three touchdowns.

Bell becomes the second Browns player to retire this year, following linebacker Jordan Hicks, who announced his decision in July.

While his playing career has ended, Bell expressed gratitude toward the organization and shared his commitment to carrying forward the qualities football taught him.

He framed his retirement as the beginning of a new chapter focused on making a positive impact beyond the field.

