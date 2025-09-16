Browns Made 7 Roster Moves On Tuesday

The Cleveland Browns made multiple practice squad transactions on Tuesday as the team continues adjusting its roster during the early weeks of the regular season.

With injuries and performance evaluations shaping roster decisions, Cleveland’s front office moved quickly to add depth across multiple positions while creating flexibility for the coaching staff.

The moves demonstrate the organization’s commitment to maintaining competitive depth throughout the season’s challenges.

Cleveland addressed both offensive and defensive needs through seven strategic additions and releases.

The Browns signed cornerback Tre Avery, wide receiver Gage Larvadain, and offensive tackles Joshua Miles and Tyre Phillips to the practice squad, according to Mary Kay Cabot.

To create roster space, the team released tackle Logan Brown, defensive tackle Ralph Holley, and cornerback LaMareon James.

Avery brings NFL experience after spending last season with the Tennessee Titans.

Larvadain returns to Cleveland just one week after his release, having impressed coaches during minicamp and summer workouts.

Miles previously worked with the Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants before joining Cleveland.

Phillips, a former third-round pick by Baltimore, brings additional offensive line experience after recent stints with the Giants and Washington Commanders.

These transactions reflect Cleveland’s strategy to keep the practice squad competitive and ready for potential promotions.

The updated roster gives head coach Kevin Stefanski added options as the season progresses, from strengthening pass protection to improving defensive coverage depth.

