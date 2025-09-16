Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, September 16, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Made 7 Roster Moves On Tuesday

Browns Made 7 Roster Moves On Tuesday

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Made 7 Roster Moves On Tuesday
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 11: Fans cheer during the the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns made multiple practice squad transactions on Tuesday as the team continues adjusting its roster during the early weeks of the regular season.

With injuries and performance evaluations shaping roster decisions, Cleveland’s front office moved quickly to add depth across multiple positions while creating flexibility for the coaching staff.

The moves demonstrate the organization’s commitment to maintaining competitive depth throughout the season’s challenges.

Cleveland addressed both offensive and defensive needs through seven strategic additions and releases.

The Browns signed cornerback Tre Avery, wide receiver Gage Larvadain, and offensive tackles Joshua Miles and Tyre Phillips to the practice squad, according to Mary Kay Cabot.

To create roster space, the team released tackle Logan Brown, defensive tackle Ralph Holley, and cornerback LaMareon James.

Avery brings NFL experience after spending last season with the Tennessee Titans.

Larvadain returns to Cleveland just one week after his release, having impressed coaches during minicamp and summer workouts.

Miles previously worked with the Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants before joining Cleveland.

Phillips, a former third-round pick by Baltimore, brings additional offensive line experience after recent stints with the Giants and Washington Commanders.

These transactions reflect Cleveland’s strategy to keep the practice squad competitive and ready for potential promotions.

The updated roster gives head coach Kevin Stefanski added options as the season progresses, from strengthening pass protection to improving defensive coverage depth.

NEXT:  Browns Sign Former Titans Defender
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation