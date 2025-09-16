Browns Sign Former Titans Defender

The Cleveland Browns continue to add depth.

With some questions at cornerback, they’ve addressed that position with a former Tennessee Titans player.

As reported by Equity Sports, they’ve signed Tre Avery.

Avery entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers in 2022 and made 38 appearances (five starts) in three seasons with Tennessee.

His best season came as a rookie when he started three of 14 games and logged 29 combined tackles, nine passes defended and one fumble recovery.

Then, he started two games the following season, but he failed to make the 53-man roster in 2024.

He was activated from the practice squad in October but was waived in December.

Avery spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason. The Patriots used him in two preseason games and he recorded four tackles and one pass defended before being waived. The Browns have some doubts at cornerback after losing Martin Emerson Jr. for the season with an injury.

Greg Newsome II has done a solid job so far, but he’s a trade candidate because of his contract, so the Browns may need additional options. Even so, Avery will face an uphill challenge to get on the field for coordinator Jim Schwartz’s defense.

