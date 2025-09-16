Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, September 16, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Sign Former Titans Defender

Browns Sign Former Titans Defender

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Sign Former Titans Defender
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns continue to add depth.

With some questions at cornerback, they’ve addressed that position with a former Tennessee Titans player.

As reported by Equity Sports, they’ve signed Tre Avery.

Avery entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers in 2022 and made 38 appearances (five starts) in three seasons with Tennessee.

His best season came as a rookie when he started three of 14 games and logged 29 combined tackles, nine passes defended and one fumble recovery.

Then, he started two games the following season, but he failed to make the 53-man roster in 2024.

He was activated from the practice squad in October but was waived in December.

Avery spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.

The Patriots used him in two preseason games and he recorded four tackles and one pass defended before being waived.

The Browns have some doubts at cornerback after losing Martin Emerson Jr. for the season with an injury.

Greg Newsome II has done a solid job so far, but he’s a trade candidate because of his contract, so the Browns may need additional options.

Even so, Avery will face an uphill challenge to get on the field for coordinator Jim Schwartz’s defense.

NEXT:  Browns Rookie Sends Confident Message About Joe Flacco
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation