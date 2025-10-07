Browns Made Franchise History In Trade With Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals acquired quarterback Joe Flacco from the Cleveland Browns in a trade on Tuesday.

Cleveland sent Flacco and a 2026 sixth-round pick to Cincinnati while receiving a 2026 fifth-round pick in return.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi noted the historic nature of the deal.

“The 6th round pick Cincy receives from Browns in Joe Flacco trade is one Browns acquired from Detroit. Browns get Cincy’s 5th. First ever trade between the two Ohio franchises,” Grossi shared.

The move marks the first trade between the two Ohio franchises in their histories, a surprising development given their long-standing division rivalry.

Flacco was benched after a 1-3 start, with the team turning to Dillon Gabriel as their new starter, leaving the veteran without a clear role.

The trade benefits both teams in different ways. Cincinnati gains an experienced option while Joe Burrow recovers from injury, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Cleveland clears space for Gabriel and fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders to gain meaningful reps without a veteran presence complicating the depth chart.

Sanders now becomes the only active backup behind Gabriel following the trade.

The Browns almost completed a trade with the Bengals in 2017 for QB A.J. McCarron, but the team failed to submit the paperwork before the 4 pm ET deadline.

This time, GM Andrew Berry completed the deal smoothly with four weeks remaining before the trade deadline.

