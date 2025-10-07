Joe Flacco’s Agent Releases Statement After Trade

The Cleveland Browns traded Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday, marking the second time in three years the franchise has parted ways with the veteran quarterback.

He led the Browns to a 1-3 record before third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel took over the starting role.

The quarterback welcomed the move, according to his agent Joe Linta.

“Joe loves Cleveland and understands what happened over the last four weeks. He has really cherished his time in Cleveland and looks forward to a new challenge in Cincinnati,” ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi shared from agent Joe Linta.

Joe Flacco didn’t ask to be traded but looks forward to playing in Cincinnati. From agent Joe Linta: ‘Joe loves Cleveland and understands what happened over the last 4 weeks. He has really cherished his time in Cleveland and looks forward to a new challenge in Cincinnati. … — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) October 7, 2025

Cleveland moved on from the veteran to focus on developing their younger quarterbacks for the remainder of the season.

Flacco will be remembered in Cleveland for his memorable late-season run in 2023.

He went 4-1 as a starter down the stretch, leading Cleveland to a playoff berth and helping Kevin Stefanski earn NFL Coach of the Year honors.

The franchise allowed him to leave in free agency that offseason, with Deshaun Watson returning healthy.

Flacco returned ahead of 2025 to compete with Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders for the starting job.

Now he joins a Bengals team dealing with Joe Burrow’s injury, pairing up with playmakers like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Cleveland will meanwhile turn its attention to preparing Gabriel and Sanders to handle the rest of the season.

NEXT:

Browns Being Linked To Surprising Veteran QB