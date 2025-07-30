Browns Made Notable Change With Shedeur Sanders At Practice

The Cleveland Browns quarterback competition took an interesting turn on Wednesday when rookie Shedeur Sanders received his most significant opportunity yet.

With Kenny Pickett nursing a hamstring injury and Deshaun Watson still on the PUP list, Sanders found himself in a position many rookies rarely see this early in camp.

Sanders got his first chance to work against Cleveland’s starting defense. The second-team offense faced a unit featuring stars like Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward.

It was a test that would reveal how the rookie handles pressure from elite NFL talent.

“Browns had mismatched units going against each other to begin the first 11-on-11 session. Shedeur Sanders led the second-team offense vs. the first-team defense for four plays,” ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi reported.

Sanders completed two of his three attempts during the brief sequence. He connected with receiver Cade McDonald on a sliding grab and delivered a sharp pass to Gage Larvadain.

Safety Ronnie Hickman broke up his only incomplete throw with solid coverage.

The performance added to what has been a strong week for Sanders. He has completed 42 of 60 passes over the past seven days with five touchdowns and zero interceptions.

His best showing came on July 28 when he went perfect on nine attempts in padded practice while adding two scores.

Coaches have noticed Sanders’ ability to extend plays and stay accurate while moving in the pocket.

Those skills have earned recognition from both the coaching staff and veteran teammates.

Sanders appears to be building momentum as preseason games approach. Cleveland opens exhibition play on August 8 against the Carolina Panthers.

With Pickett’s status uncertain, Sanders could see meaningful snaps that might reshape the quarterback depth chart heading into the regular season.

