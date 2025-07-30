Browns Nation

Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Injuries Force Browns To Shake Up Roster

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns entered their 2025 training camp knowing depth would be tested.

Two roster moves on Tuesday proved that point while highlighting how quickly circumstances can shift during the preseason grind.

The Browns faced a significant setback when cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. suffered a season-ending injury during practice.

The team also parted ways with wide receiver Michael Woods II due to ongoing health concerns.

“We’ve placed CB Martin Emerson Jr. on injured reserve and waived WR Michael Woods II with an injury designation,” the Browns announced.

Emerson’s injury occurred during Tuesday’s 7-on-7 drills while defending Diontae Johnson.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed the cornerback ruptured his Achilles and will undergo surgery later this week. The injury timeline means Emerson will miss the entire 2025 season.

His absence creates an immediate hole in Cleveland’s secondary. Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II will shoulder increased responsibilities while younger players like Cameron Mitchell, Tony Brown II, and Chigozie Anusiem get opportunities to prove themselves.

The Browns are reportedly exploring external options to add depth at cornerback before preseason games begin.

Woods’ departure stems from injury issues that kept him off the field since the opening day of camp.

The 2022 sixth-round pick never gained traction in Cleveland’s receiver room and his release opens space in a position group already dealing with injuries to Cedric Tillman and David Bell.

Undrafted rookie Luke Floriea and camp standout Gage Larvadain could see expanded roles as the Browns prepare for joint practices against the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Browns Nation