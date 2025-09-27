Browns Nation

Saturday, September 27, 2025
Browns Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Lions Game

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Up until Friday, the availability of Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward for the Detroit Lions game remained in doubt.

Ward has been nursing a shoulder injury this week, but the veteran was a full participant for the team’s final practice on Friday.

Perhaps the Browns’ latest roster moves were motivated by Ward’s uncertain status.

Cleveland announced two roster moves on Saturday, elevating cornerbacks Tre Avery and Dom Jones from the practice squad ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Lions.

Avery is a 28-year-old corner who played the past three seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

He started five of the 38 games he played for Tennessee, recording 65 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and one fumble recovery.

Tennessee moved on from Avery during the preseason.

He was claimed off waivers by the San Francisco 49ers, the New England Patriots, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a three-week period in August.

Avery signed on to play with the Browns’ practice squad earlier this month.

The 5-foot-11 cornerback played for Toledo and Rutgers during his collegiate career.

Jones has already seen action for Cleveland this season, logging nine snaps in last week’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

This is Jones’ first year in the NFL after playing for Colorado State during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Cleveland often elevates practice squad players to the game-day roster for special teams roles, allowing a couple of players to shine in a limited capacity.

Avery and Jones could also earn a handful of snaps with Cleveland’s defense on Sunday.

Earnest Horn
Earnest Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation