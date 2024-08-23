Browns Make 3 Roster Moves Ahead Of Final Preseason Game

The Cleveland Browns are heading into their final preseason contest this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks with a few soft spots on their roster due to injuries.

One of the most notable is at the running back position after Pierre Strong suffered a rib contusion during practice earlier this week.

The Browns have made three moves over the past two days to address those issues, including the re-signing of a kicker who played with the team last year.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot revealed on Twitter the Browns signed running back Jacob Saylors to the team to serve as the fourth healthy running back against Seattle.

#Browns sign RB Jacob Saylors with Pierre Strong Jr. suffering a rib contusion, and terminated the contract of TE Giovanni Ricci (knee). They also announced the previously-reported trade of Cade York to the #Commanders for the condtl 7th rnder in '25. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 22, 2024

In addition to signing Saylors, the Browns also terminated the contract of tight end/fullback Giovanni Ricci after he suffered a knee injury in the previous preseason game against the Vikings.

Cleveland will be the fourth NFL franchise to have signed Saylors over the past two seasons after spending time with the New York Giants, the Atlanta Falcons, and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Saylors is a 24-year-old athlete who played collegiately at East Tennessee State for five seasons, amassing 3,851 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns during his career.

In addition to adding Saylors, the Browns announced on Friday the team would be re-signing kicker Lucas Havrisik on Twitter.

Havrisik spent time with the Browns last season before the Los Angeles Rams signed him off the team’s practice squad in October.

In Los Angeles, Havrisik participated in nine games for the Rams and made 15 of the 20 field goals he kicked for the team.

Havrisik also joined the Browns during the 2024 offseason before being waived before the team’s training camp.

NEXT:

Analysts Reveal Their Thoughts About Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah