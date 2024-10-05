Clay Matthews’ Daughter Supports His HOF Bid With New Message

When the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 60 seniors who had made the initial cut for this year’s selection process this week, two long-time Cleveland Browns athletes made the cut.

One of those athletes – Browns legend Clay Matthews Jr. – had a little support from his family in promoting the Browns Legend member.

Jennifer Matthew shared a message on X as well as a video focusing on how she urged her father to make his case for inclusion in the Hall of Fame.

“Pops made it to the next round of the ProFootballHOF Class of 2025 & I’ll continue to champion this amazing, humble man & his unreal record-setting career, including him having the most games played by an LB in NFL history,” Matthew’s daughter wrote, adding, “19 yrs at linebacker is an anomaly.”

In the video, the elder Matthews recounted how Jennifer prompted her father to announce his desire to be in the Hall of Fame.

Clay said in the video, “I’m going to tell you to tell you I don’t really want you to do it,” discussing how he asked his daughter not to make this push.

Jennifer did not relent, however, telling her father that she was going to disobey him.

The “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” co-host Jay Crawford commented in the video about the elder Matthews’ statistics from his playing day, telling viewers he had heard individuals express surprise over his numbers.

Matthews’ stats include playing in 278 career games over a 19-year span, recording 1,595 tackles, logging 82.5 sacks, forcing 27 fumbles, and intercepting 16 passes.

In addition to Matthews, former offensive lineman Dick Schafrath also remains on the 60-man roster for consideration this year.

