Browns Make 7 Roster Moves On Saturday

The Cleveland Browns have a tough matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in NFL Week 6, and in order to get back in the win column, Cleveland has to find a way to get its offense going and, most importantly, get healthy.

The team made a handful of roster moves and is continuing to patch things together on both sides of the ball given all the injuries it has had to endure.

According to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN, the Browns are activating linebacker Mohamoud Diabate and defensive tackles Mike Hall Jr. and Maurice Hurst II on defense, placing offensive tackle James Hudson III on IR with a shoulder injury, releasing wide receiver James Proche II, and elevating safety Chris Edmonds and wide receiver Jaelon Darden from the practice squad.

Browns roster moves: 🏈 Activated LB Mohamoud Diabate, DT Mike Hall Jr. and DT Maurice Hurst II 🏈 Placed T James Hudson III (shoulder) on IR 🏈 Released WR James Proche II 🏈 Elevated S Chris Edmonds and WR Jaelon Darden — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 12, 2024

Diabate, Hurst and Hall will provide added depth up front and give the defense more bodies to throw at Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who struggles to throw against the blitz and could have his struggles if the Browns can cook up the right defensive game plan.

However, the problem on defense has been the secondary, which will be without starting safeties Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman, while cornerback Denzel Ward is questionable with a hamstring injury.

Hudson being placed on IR coincides with the return of Jedrick Wills Jr. and the long-awaited 2024 debut of right tackle Jack Conklin, who hasn’t played since tearing his ACL in Week 1 last season.

There’s a lot of good news here for the Browns, and hopefully it’s enough to end this three-game losing streak.

NEXT:

Browns Expected To Draft QB In Latest Mock Draft