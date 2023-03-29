Browns Make A Key LB Signing Official Today

The Cleveland Browns have had a very good offseason.

It is hard not to be impressed with what they have done, and the improvements they have made.

One of their big weaknesses last season was their defense.

But, adding new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and a bunch of new players should help that.

Some of the defensive players they added are Juan Thornhill, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

But, they were also able to re-sign a few of their impact players.

According to the Browns, linebacker Anthony Walker has officially signed his new contract.

run it back for year 3 pic.twitter.com/NZqhDDW6og — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 29, 2023

Walker did not have much of an impact last season, as he only played in three games.

But, in 2021, he was always around the ball, recording 113 tackles.

His health will be crucial as Cleveland will need him to stay on the field and make tackles.

If the Browns hope to reach the playoffs next season, their defense will have to play a big role.

Slowing down many high-powered offenses in the AFC will be a tough task.

But, that is why Cleveland used so many resources on their defense.

For the first time in a while, the Browns will be playing with playoff expectations.

Their fans have been waiting since 2020 to get back, and this upcoming season will be a great chance.

Navigating through the AFC North will be tough, but the Browns have the talent to make some noise next season.