Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Make A Key LB Signing Official Today

Browns Make A Key LB Signing Official Today

By

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have had a very good offseason.

It is hard not to be impressed with what they have done, and the improvements they have made.

One of their big weaknesses last season was their defense.

But, adding new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and a bunch of new players should help that.

Some of the defensive players they added are Juan Thornhill, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

But, they were also able to re-sign a few of their impact players.

According to the Browns, linebacker Anthony Walker has officially signed his new contract.

Walker did not have much of an impact last season, as he only played in three games.

But, in 2021, he was always around the ball, recording 113 tackles.

His health will be crucial as Cleveland will need him to stay on the field and make tackles.

If the Browns hope to reach the playoffs next season, their defense will have to play a big role.

Slowing down many high-powered offenses in the AFC will be a tough task.

But, that is why Cleveland used so many resources on their defense.

For the first time in a while, the Browns will be playing with playoff expectations.

Their fans have been waiting since 2020 to get back, and this upcoming season will be a great chance.

Navigating through the AFC North will be tough, but the Browns have the talent to make some noise next season.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Jarrett Prendergast

Jarrett is a graduate of Temple University and avid sports fan. He covers the NFL, MLB and NBA with his favorite teams being the Cowboys, Phillies and Warriors.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the start of the Browns and Denver Broncos game at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Kevin Stefanski, Odell Beckham Jr. Meeting

2 mins ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Details How Browns Offense Will Look In 2023

17 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks onward during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Browns Legend Says There Is A Common Belief About Kevin Stefanski Next Season

23 hours ago

Team owners Jimmy Haslam and Dee Haslam watch training camp on August 16, 2020 at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Owners Comment On Stadium Renovation Rumors

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former NFL Player Has A Strong Opinion About Deshaun Watson's Contact

1 day ago

Elijah Moore #8 of the New York Jets against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Jets GM Comments On The Elijah Moore Trade

1 day ago

Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Insider Comments On The Lamar Jackson Situation

2 days ago

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs the ball during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Anthony Walker Comments On Lamar Jackson Trade Request

2 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Andrew Berry Comments On New WR Elijah Moore

2 days ago

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 29: A Cleveland Browns helmet and footballs are seen in a ball bag during a game between the Brown and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 29, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Browns defeated the Bears 18-16.

Fans React To The Browns Signing New Guard Wes Martin

2 days ago

browns helmets on football field

PFF Names 1 Browns Player As An 'Underrated Signing'

3 days ago

Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

The Browns Were Reportedly A Finalist For 1 Star Free Agent

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Reportedly In Attendance For Local RB's Pro Day

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Browns Insider Notes Offseason Workout Schedule Dates To Remember

4 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Analyst Explains How The Browns Offense Could Change Next Season

5 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns

David Njoku Reveals He Has A New Weight On Social Media

5 days ago

Marquise Goodwin #11 of the Seattle Seahawks runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field on November 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.

Fans React To Today's Marquise Goodwin News

5 days ago

Dalvin Tomlinson #94 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after a tackle during the third quarter against the New York Giants in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Dalvin Tomlinson Reveals An Interesting Story About His Gloves

5 days ago

Elijah Moore #8 of the New York Jets runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Elijah Moore Has A Message For Browns Fans

5 days ago

Joe Haden of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the crowd during a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena on October 30, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Joe Haden Gives His Opinion Of Elijah Moore Trade

6 days ago

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Cleveland Browns drops back for a pass during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Josh Dobbs Has A Message For Browns Fans

6 days ago

Elijah Moore #8 of the New York Jets carries the ball during the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium on December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Elijah Moore Makes His Thoughts Clear About Deshaun Watson

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry talks to owner Jimmy Haslam before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Uses 1 Word To Describe The Browns' Offseason So Far

6 days ago

Elijah Moore #8 of the New York Jets against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Video Shows What The Browns Are Getting With Elijah Moore

6 days ago

Fans React To Kevin Stefanski, Odell Beckham Jr. Meeting

No more pages to load