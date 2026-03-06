Browns Make Major Contract Move With Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns have been looking for a way to get out from under Deshaun Watson’s arduous contract from almost the moment the record-breaking deal was signed. With little return on their investment, the Browns have annually sought a way out from under their salary cap constraints.

It may not have worked out as they had hoped to date, but that doesn’t mean they will stop trying. With the new NFL year about to begin and free agency to be officially underway, Cleveland needs to be ready.

According to insider Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns are making a major contract move with Watson, with the latest restructuring allowing them to be cap compliant.

“Browns are restructuring Deshaun Watson’s contract today to lower his $80.716M cap charge in time to become compliant for the start of the league year, league source tells Cleveland.com. It gives the Browns flexibility to sign free agents,” Cabot posted on X.

The Browns have used this method multiple times since Watson was given a fully guaranteed $230 million contract in March 2022 after he was acquired in a trade with the Houston Texans. Last year, the restructuring saved the Browns almost $36 million in cap space, though such maneuvers can also push charges into the future. It is unknown what those savings will be this time around.

However, any little bit will help, as the Browns are significantly over the threshold, according to Over The Cap. They would not be able to sign any free agents until they got under the limit.

Surprisingly, Watson is in line to be Cleveland’s starting quarterback in 2026. Ironically, this latest restructure could lead to the Browns signing his replacement, whether it be a potential long-term solution like Malik Willis or a veteran stopgap such as Kirk Cousins.

Watson’s struggles with the Browns since they parted with multiple draft picks to acquire him have been well-documented. His play on the field never matched his former Pro Bowl status, and issues off the field involving sexual assault charges led to him missing games due to an NFL suspension.

On top of that, he has suffered season-ending injuries the past two seasons. Overall, Watson has played in 19 of a possible 68 regular-season games with the Browns.

Even though his time with the franchise may be coming to an end sooner rather than later, the Browns will still be dealing with the ramifications of his contract for years into the future.

