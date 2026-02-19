Insider Believes Browns May Pursue Free Agent QB

The 2026 NFL season is several months away, and teams around the league have plenty of time to figure out what their rosters will look like. One of the most pressing positions of need for teams around the league each year is quarterback, and the Cleveland Browns find themselves looking for their newest signal-caller.

Whether it’s Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, or someone not currently on the roster, the Browns need to find the right QB to lead this team. They’ve gone through a carousel of different players trying to figure out who’s best, but so far, nobody has come to fruition as a long-term option.

The incoming free agent class isn’t massive by any means, and the prospects in the draft are nowhere near the caliber they’ve been over the past few seasons. With that being said, the Browns’ options are limited, but they could find themselves in the market for Malik Willis, who insider Zac Jackson highlighted on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.

“They will have a real opportunity to be a suitor for Malik Willis. Will Malik Willis choose them? Will they ultimately get in a bidding war if that comes? ” Jackson said.

Malik Willis was not on @AkronJackson 's radar for the #Browns last week. This week… the winds are starting to change. pic.twitter.com/jlKCKaiDHE — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) February 18, 2026

Willis, of course, was brilliant in relief of Jordan Love last year for the Green Bay Packers. People scoffed when the Packers signed him to a larger contract for a backup, but it panned out for them, and as a result, Willis is slated to be a highly sought-after free agent.

How much he’ll fetch remains to be seen, but if the price is right, he could make sense for the Browns. Willis is a younger player with, in theory, several years left in the tank, and could turn into a franchise guy for the right team.

Baker Mayfield has established himself as a solid starter after getting out of a few difficult situations, and Sam Darnold escaped the New York Jets and recently won his first Super Bowl ring. Anything can happen in this league, no matter how well or poorly a player has played in the past. Whoever becomes the Browns’ newest starting quarterback has their work cut out for them, given the state of the team last year, but they could make a name for themselves if they help turn this organization around.

