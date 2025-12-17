Report: Browns Could Start Deshaun Watson In 2026

When people talk about the Cleveland Browns in 2025, a lot of the conversation revolves around the quarterback position. It was a major topic of conversation coming into the season, as nobody was sure of how the carousel would function, and they’re now on their third starter of the year.

Shedeur Sanders is figuring things out, but after his rocky game against the Chicago Bears in Week 15, anything could be on the table moving forward, especially in 2026. One name that hasn’t been mentioned much this year, if at all, is Deshaun Watson, who is in his 21-day practice window, but could soon be activated on the roster.

Reporter Mary Kay Cabot talked about this in a recent article on Cleveland.com, noting what his future might hold with this organization.

“Even if the Browns decide to roll with Sanders, he’ll have to demonstrate throughout the offseason program that he’s poised to win in 2026, or the Browns will consider starting Deshaun Watson until he’s ready,” Cabot wrote.

Like it or not, Watson is still under contract for the Browns through the 2026 season, and if the team wants to try to get any value back from their investment, they might roll him out at some point next year. Sanders, of course, should get a shot to be the starter, especially if he plays well to close out 2025, but it will be interesting to see how this will play out.

Watson hasn’t played a snap of NFL football since October of 2024, so if the Browns do give him an opportunity in 2026, it will be his first game in nearly two years. They’ll have to weigh the pros and cons of him starting a game, but his rust could certainly show after two years of being on the shelf.

This team’s quarterback struggles seem to be never-ending, and the Watson situation makes it that much murkier.

NEXT:

Quinshon Judkins Fires Back At Negative Talk Surrounding Team