Quinshon Judkins Reveals Honest Thoughts About Todd Monken

The Cleveland Browns are hopeful that several of their players will reach new heights under new head coach Todd Monken, especially on offense. The focus is most notably at quarterback, but there are other positions that stand to benefit as well.

After what Monken was able to accomplish in the past three seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland’s running backs could be in for a big boost in production. Most of that focus will be on second-year player Quinshon Judkins, who was headed toward a 1,000-yard season as a rookie before a late-season slump and season-ending injury prevented him from reaching that milestone.

Judkins recently revealed his honest thoughts about Monken and he said he was pleasantly surprised by the difference between him and former head coach Kevin Stefanski.

“Honestly, it’s not what I thought it would’ve been, but I say that in a good way. Because my past coach, he was really even-keeled, super quiet. I thought I was going to get that from Coach Monken, but it wasn’t that. He was a real player’s coach. He was super communicative of what he wanted from the team, what his goal is, what his objective is, what he wants to come in and do. He knows exactly what he wants, and he has a vision. I think that’s what’s important as a head coach, especially being vocal about it, too. I think that’s what matters,” Judkins said.

Quinshon Judkins takes a SHOT at Kevin Stefanski and PRAISES Todd Monken!👀 pic.twitter.com/ifIMnm6Xd6 — BrownTown Opulence (@BrownTownops21) March 6, 2026

Judkins can use all the support and motivation he can get as he faces a crucial offseason recovering from surgery he had in December to repair a serious leg injury he suffered last season. He dislocated his right ankle and fractured his fibula, and he was expected to be able to return to football activities in 4-6 months.

That would allow him to be on the field for OTAs, which would be his first steps in Monken’s new offense. Along with new Browns offensive coordinator Travis Switzer, who was the Ravens’ running game coordinator under Monken, and offensive line coach George Warhop, Baltimore led the NFL in total rushing yards over the past three seasons.

Last year, Judkins posted 827 rushing yards, which was second among NFL rookies at the time of his injury. He wound up 22nd in the league overall, behind fellow rookies Ashton Jeanty at No. 18 and TreVeyon Henderson at No. 21. Judkins scored seven touchdowns, and he was named an alternate for the Pro Bowl.

With the Browns’ quarterback situation still a significant work in progress, they are likely to rely heavily on the running game in Monken’s first season, and it looks like the coach and his top back are already off to a good start.

