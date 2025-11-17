Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, November 17, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Make Notable Draft Position Move After Sunday’s Loss

Browns Make Notable Draft Position Move After Sunday’s Loss

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Make Notable Draft Position Move After Sunday’s Loss
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns lost another game to the Ravens on Sunday. However, at this point in the season, losing might actually be winning.

This team is well outside of the playoff picture right now, and every loss inches them closer to the top of the draft board. That might be the only silver lining here.

With that in mind, Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report shared some good news for Browns fans. With the setback, they now have the No. 3 and No. 20 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft:

“Before those draft-affecting clashes, the Cleveland Browns play the Raiders in Week 12 and the Titans in Week 14. The Browns can either play their way out of the top five, or stay mired in the hunt for the top pick. The Cleveland-Las Vegas loser, the Titans, Giants, Jets and Saints should at least be in the top-five mix until mid-December before the handful of head-to-head meetings take place,” Tansey wrote.

Draft Position Becomes Crucial As Browns Search For Answers

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers didn’t do much to help their case, but at least their most valuable pick only became more valuable.

The Browns clearly need a franchise quarterback. This class has been quite underwhelming at the position, but Fernando Mendoza could be the team’s savior if they can get high enough to get him.

The defense is all set, and they should continue to be a force for years to come, especially if Jim Schwartz stays as the team’s defensive coordinator. That’s not the case with the offense, and they need as many assets as they can get to rebuild that unit and finally put their woes behind them.

NEXT:  Insider Names 5 QB Prospects Browns Are Scouting
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation