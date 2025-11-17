Browns Make Notable Draft Position Move After Sunday’s Loss

The Cleveland Browns lost another game to the Ravens on Sunday. However, at this point in the season, losing might actually be winning.

This team is well outside of the playoff picture right now, and every loss inches them closer to the top of the draft board. That might be the only silver lining here.

With that in mind, Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report shared some good news for Browns fans. With the setback, they now have the No. 3 and No. 20 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft:

“Before those draft-affecting clashes, the Cleveland Browns play the Raiders in Week 12 and the Titans in Week 14. The Browns can either play their way out of the top five, or stay mired in the hunt for the top pick. The Cleveland-Las Vegas loser, the Titans, Giants, Jets and Saints should at least be in the top-five mix until mid-December before the handful of head-to-head meetings take place,” Tansey wrote.

Draft Position Becomes Crucial As Browns Search For Answers

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers didn’t do much to help their case, but at least their most valuable pick only became more valuable.

The Browns clearly need a franchise quarterback. This class has been quite underwhelming at the position, but Fernando Mendoza could be the team’s savior if they can get high enough to get him.

NFL type throw by Fernando Mendoza. Better than any 2024 QB. pic.twitter.com/kCuVpQVoAj — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) November 15, 2025

The defense is all set, and they should continue to be a force for years to come, especially if Jim Schwartz stays as the team’s defensive coordinator. That’s not the case with the offense, and they need as many assets as they can get to rebuild that unit and finally put their woes behind them.

