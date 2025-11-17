Fans React To Browns’ Tough Loss To Ravens

The Cleveland Browns held a 16-10 halftime advantage over the Baltimore Ravens before watching their lead evaporate in a 23-16 defeat. The turning point arrived when Dillon Gabriel exited for a concussion evaluation, thrusting rookie Shedeur Sanders into his first meaningful NFL action.

Fans had anticipated this moment for weeks, hoping Sanders would provide a glimpse of franchise quarterback potential. Instead, the rookie struggled through a difficult performance and could not deliver on the final drive that might have forced overtime.

The loss dropped Cleveland to 2-8 through 11 weeks, and frustration among the fanbase is growing louder.

Browns Fans Sound Off

One fan wrote, “Terrible coaching. You have just over a minute left and you attack the end zone twice with five yards to a first down. Even if you complete either of those attempts, you leave a minute for the Ravens to score. Stupid.” Another fan commented, “The browns defense is legit their offense is horrendous.” One fan backed Shedeur, writing, “The offense looks alive with 12 IDC the outcome. He needs practice with the 1’s. They need protection in general, but he has the arm talent dillion does not have period.” Another joined him, “Throwing hate at Sanders is hilarious btw. You could put any QB in there and they would fail. The O line sucks. The receivers are unreliable most the time. Blaming the QB is an easy way out. Team needs fixed around the QB for it to ever work.” Another shared, “V rarely will a late rd qb save you. 26 draft here we come.”

Sanders entered the game in the third quarter when the Browns were leading 16-10. He finished 4-of-16 for 47 yards with one interception.

Myles Garrett dominated defensively with four sacks against Lamar Jackson, giving him 11 over his past four games. Cleveland’s defense also intercepted Jackson twice after he had thrown just one interception all season.

Sanders needed to deliver a touchdown on the final possession. His first attempt sailed out the back of the end zone toward Isaiah Bond.

The second throw to Gage Larvadain was broken up despite solid placement. His final pass intended for David Njoku was knocked away by Roquan Smith. Baltimore secured its fourth consecutive victory to improve to 5-5.

