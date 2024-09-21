Browns Make Official Decision About Jack Conklin’s Status

The Cleveland Browns managed to pick up their first victory of the 2024 NFL season last week, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars to improve to 1-1.

Cleveland’s offense has yet to find its rhythm now that Deshaun Watson’s back, but it did just enough to outlast the Jaguars.

The Browns are considered a sneaky threat to snag a playoff spot because of their defense, but they’ll be in an even better position to win out if Watson can regain his form as a passer.

The quarterback hasn’t quite figured out his timing and accuracy just yet, but in Week 2 against Jacksonville he showed some signs of life as both a passer and runner.

The offensive line has done well to protect Watson and open up lanes in the run game, though they’re still missing a huge part of the puzzle in Jack Conklin.

Conklin practiced throughout the week, but was limited on Friday and now appears to have suffered a setback via Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com.

“Browns downgraded OT Jack Conklin to OUT with a hamstring injury,” Stapleton reported.

Conklin tore his ACL and MCL during the 2023 NFL season last year and now will have to wait at least one more week before making his 2024 debut.

When healthy, Conklin is one of the best tackles in the game but seemingly can’t get back on the field despite his rehab going well for most of the year.

On the bright side, it appears that left tackle Jedrick Wills may be able to suit up so there’s some optimism that the Browns’ offensive line will be whole sooner rather than later.

