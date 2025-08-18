Browns Make Official Starting QB Decision

The Cleveland Browns have officially named their quarterback.

As expected, Joe Flacco will be under center for the season opener.

According to a report by ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the 40-year-old will take the field for the game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

Sources: Browns are naming Joe Flacco as their Week 1 starting quarterback vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. pic.twitter.com/XND3YQ0NrC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 18, 2025

Truth be told, this is far from a surprise.

Flacco always seemed to be in the lead to be the starter, and with Kenny Pickett losing key reps because of a hamstring injury, the gap between the two veterans may have gotten significantly wider.

Flacco is a proven veteran who has been there and done that in this league, not to mention the fact that he’s already familiar with the system and with Kevin Stefanski’s offense from his brief tenure in Cleveland two years ago.

Perhaps expecting that level of play from him this time around will be nothing more than wishful thinking, but he will have an improved offensive supporting cast this time around.

Now, the team will have to decide whether they will go into the season with four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster or if they will look to trade or release Pickett, as they seem highly unlikely to move on from either Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders.

Of course, that doesn’t mean it’s all over for the rookies, either.

The Browns’ quarterback situation will most likely be a talking point throughout the course of the entire season, and even if Flacco stays healthy, it wouldn’t be shocking to see either of them (or both) take the field at some point.

