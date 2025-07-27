Browns Make Surprise Signing To Bolster Backfield

The Cleveland Browns looked set at the running back position after drafting a pair of stars in April.

That hope has not become a reality, however.

Second-round pick Quinshon Judkins remains the only player from the draft who has yet to sign an NFL contract due to off-the-field issues.

Browns GM Andrew Berry suggested earlier this week that Judkins’ status remains unclear, leaving a hole for Cleveland to fill at the running back position.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson shared on Saturday that Cleveland made a move to address the position, signing a UFL running back to its roster.

#Browns are signing Toa Tuoa after successful workout, his agents, EJ Muhammud, Ray Haija, and Adie von Gontard told @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 26, 2025

Cleveland inked a deal with Toa Taua after finishing this season with the Michigan Panthers.

Taua is a 5-foot-8, 204-pound running back who could be the short-yardage monster Cleveland is looking for.

While in the UFL, Taua had only one of his 37 rushing attempts stopped in the backfield.

Before joining the Panthers, Taua’s other professional experience was with the Philadelphia Eagles, as he participated in the team’s rookie minicamp to audition for a roster spot.

Previously, Taua played five seasons with the Nevada Wolfpack, earning nearly 4,000 rushing yards and 1,200 receiving yards in 59 contests for the school.

The running back’s best season was his final year in college.

He netted over 1,200 total yards and 12 touchdowns for Nevada during the Wolfpack’s 2022 campaign.

Taua will be the fifth running back on the Browns’ roster heading into the preseason.

Fourth-year players Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. are Cleveland’s veteran runners, and first-year players Ahmani Marshall and Dylan Sampson round out the Browns’ running back room.

