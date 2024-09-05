Browns Make Surprising Move Ahead Of Season Opener

With less than 72 hours until the Cleveland Browns make their season-opening statement against the Dallas Cowboys, the AFC North squad is continuing to tweak its game plan.

One move the team made on Thursday was a surprising one that left more questions than answers in its aftermath.

NFL insider Ari Meirov shared the news on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – as the Browns parted ways with wide receiver David Bell, the team’s 2022 third-round draft pick.

The #Browns waived WR David Bell, their 3rd-round pick from 2022. pic.twitter.com/wSG0uAWBM9 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 5, 2024

The decision to waive Bell came as the third-year player has not been a full participant in practice this week due to a quad injury.

Bell injured his quad in the first preseason contest against the Green Bay Packers and did not participate in any further preseason games.

In two seasons, Bell played in 31 contests for the Browns and started six games.

The 6-foot-1 receiver had 38 career receptions in two seasons for 381 yards and three touchdowns.

Bell played in just 20 percent of the team’s offensive snaps last season and participated in only 10 percent of the special teams snaps for the Browns in 2023.

Cleveland parted ways with another third-round pick last week when Cleveland waived Siaki Ika, a 2023 NFL Draft selection by the Browns.

The move leaves only five wide receivers on the team’s roster heading into Sunday as Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, Jamari Thrash, and Cedric Tillman remain.

Bell’s cut opens the door for the Browns to fill the position with another area of need specifically against Dallas, or the move could be a preemptive measure as the team expects to hear about Mike Hall’s availability next week.

