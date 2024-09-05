Grant Delpit Believes Browns Will ‘Uphold That Standard’ Set By 2023 Defense

As the Cleveland Browns prepare to face the Dallas Cowboys this weekend, safety Grant Delpit was asked to reflect on the team’s historic 2023 season.

Last year, Cleveland recorded one of the NFL’s best defensive performances as the Browns allowed the fewest passing yards and total yards during the regular season.

When Delpit was asked during his media availability about the Browns’ potential to repeat that performance, the 6-foot-3 safety did not hold back.

Analyst Scott Petrak shared the video on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – with Delpit explaining that a repeat performance is the team’s goal.

“It’s time we go out there and uphold that standard that we put out there last year,” Delpit said before adding, “In the end, it wasn’t good enough, but we know who we are and know what we got to do.”

Delpit explained that the team’s health would play an important part in Cleveland’s ability to repeat this season as he and his teammates have placed an emphasis on keeping their bodies in top condition for the 2024 NFL season.

The Browns return much of the defensive core that led them to the top of the mountain last season.

Delpit is surrounded by talent in the defensive backfield as he and three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward are expected to have strong seasons.

That’s not to mention cornerbacks M.J. Emerson and Greg Newsome as this foursome poses a daunting challenge for quarterbacks to overcome.

Myles Garrett – whose performance in 2023 earned the team’s first-ever Defensive Player of the Year award – leads a defensive front that added defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson during free agency.

