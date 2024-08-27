Browns Waive 2024 NFL Draft Pick

When the Cleveland Browns acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson, the team included multiple first-round draft picks in the deal to bring the signal caller to Ohio.

The franchise has surrendered other draft picks along the way, giving up capital that could be used to make the team better.

Cleveland has made the most of their limited draft picks over the past three years, acquiring players like Martin “M.J.” Emerson and Dawand Jones with later-round selections to show the team’s ability to find talent with reduced opportunities to do so.

Still, not every pick could be a strong one, as evidenced by the Browns’ decision on the NFL’s deadline to trim rosters to 53 athletes.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson shared on Twitter that Cleveland is releasing one of its 2024 NFL Draft picks as the team waived seventh-rounder Jowon Briggs on Tuesday.

#Browns waived Jowon Briggs per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 27, 2024

Briggs was a defensive tackle out of Cincinnati, the third defensive tackle the Browns acquired this offseason.

Cleveland also used their only second-round draft pick on defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr., a player who is expected to start the season on the NFL Commissioners’ exempt list due to an off-the-field incident earlier this month.

The Browns signed Quinton Jefferson during the offseason, giving the team another veteran tackle to work with during the 2024 regular season.

Briggs is thought to be the only 2024 draft pick the team will move on from this year.

The 6-foot-1 defensive tackle played at Virginia for two seasons before leaving the ACC school for the Bearcats in 2021.

Briggs played in 39 games for Cincinnati, earning 96 tackles and 14.5 sacks in three collegiate seasons.

NEXT:

Analyst Identifies Standard For Deshaun Watson's 2024 Season