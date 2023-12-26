Browns Nation

Browns Make Unexpected Decision After QB Injury

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback P.J. Walker
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Quarterback injuries and benchings remain a weekly headline across the NFL.

And the Cleveland Browns have not been immune, rolling through a slew of quarterbacks this season.

Joe Flacco became the fourth passer to win a game for the 10-5 Browns, keeping them in postseason conversations.

But just when Browns fans thought the situation settled down, here comes another quarterback move from Berea.

P.J. Walker was re-signed to the active roster on Tuesday, as reported by the OBR’s Brad Stainbrook on Twitter.

This move is in response to the team also placing Dorian Thompson-Robinson on injured reserve, who suffered a hip injury in Sunday’s win over Houston.

Thompson-Robinson was slow getting up after a sack on a play that might not have happened if the Browns had a kicker.

He took a 10-yard loss on a 4th-and-11 from the Texans’ 28 after the team eschewed a field goal try.

In a short week, there was already speculation Cleveland would elevate Walker for their game against the New York Jets on Thursday.

But with Thompson-Robinson now having to sit a minimum of four games, the Browns decided to sign Walker to the active roster.

Walker has started two games for Cleveland this season, including a Week 6 win over the San Franciso 49ers in one of 2023’s biggest upsets.

He also replaced Deshaun Watson in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts and led the Browns to a second straight win.

Flacco and Cleveland currently own a three-game winning streak heading into Thursday’s matchup against the Jets.

