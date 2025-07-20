Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, July 20, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns May Have A Hidden Gem At Running Back

Browns May Have A Hidden Gem At Running Back

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns May Have A Hidden Gem At Running Back
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had to make the unfortunate decision to let Nick Chubb walk in free agency this offseason after he averaged just 3.3 yards per carry in a contract year in 2024.

To ease the loss, Cleveland spent a pair of high draft picks on second-rounder Quinshon Judkins and fourth-rounder Dylan Sampson, though the former’s recent domestic violence arrest has clouded the situation once again, potentially creating a “tremendous opportunity” for another RB, according to one analyst.

CBS Sports’ Emory Hunt recently praised former Appalachian State running back Ahmani Marshall, who signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent, saying that his skill set, combined with Judkins’ issue, could open a door for him to prove himself in camp.

Marshall had fewer than 300 carries in his college career, but he had his best campaign in 2024 with 713 yards and seven touchdowns for App State.

He has good size at 6’0″ and 220 pounds, and his scouting report pegs him as a solid between-the-tackles back with strong vision and legitimate three-down capability.

There still hasn’t been much clarity on the Judkins situation, though he isn’t in camp and hasn’t signed his rookie contract yet, so there’s little reason to expect any resolution soon on that front.

If Judkins is out, fellow rookie Dylan Sampson will surely get every chance to prove he can be a workhorse back in this offense, while veteran Jerome Ford will also get a chance to solidify his role after averaging 5.4 yards per carry last season.

Beyond that, Pierre Strong Jr. is the only other back in Marshall’s way, so if he can impress in camp, he very well could carve out a role for himself at some point if the Judkins situation goes south.

NEXT:  Former Player Reveals 'Best Case Scenario' For Kenny Pickett
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation