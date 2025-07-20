Browns May Have A Hidden Gem At Running Back

The Cleveland Browns had to make the unfortunate decision to let Nick Chubb walk in free agency this offseason after he averaged just 3.3 yards per carry in a contract year in 2024.

To ease the loss, Cleveland spent a pair of high draft picks on second-rounder Quinshon Judkins and fourth-rounder Dylan Sampson, though the former’s recent domestic violence arrest has clouded the situation once again, potentially creating a “tremendous opportunity” for another RB, according to one analyst.

CBS Sports’ Emory Hunt recently praised former Appalachian State running back Ahmani Marshall, who signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent, saying that his skill set, combined with Judkins’ issue, could open a door for him to prove himself in camp.

Here’s what I had on Ahmani Marshall, who now has a tremendous opportunity with the #Browns. https://t.co/xihH4DooNE pic.twitter.com/32Wf6oN7yo — Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) July 19, 2025

Marshall had fewer than 300 carries in his college career, but he had his best campaign in 2024 with 713 yards and seven touchdowns for App State.

He has good size at 6’0″ and 220 pounds, and his scouting report pegs him as a solid between-the-tackles back with strong vision and legitimate three-down capability.

There still hasn’t been much clarity on the Judkins situation, though he isn’t in camp and hasn’t signed his rookie contract yet, so there’s little reason to expect any resolution soon on that front.

If Judkins is out, fellow rookie Dylan Sampson will surely get every chance to prove he can be a workhorse back in this offense, while veteran Jerome Ford will also get a chance to solidify his role after averaging 5.4 yards per carry last season.

Beyond that, Pierre Strong Jr. is the only other back in Marshall’s way, so if he can impress in camp, he very well could carve out a role for himself at some point if the Judkins situation goes south.

