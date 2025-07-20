Former Player Reveals ‘Best Case Scenario’ For Kenny Pickett

The Cleveland Browns have the league’s most uncertain quarterback situation with four players vying for the Week 1 starting job, including Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders.

Cleveland has played the situation close to the vest throughout the offseason, leaving fans to speculate on what’s going to happen, as one former player recently revealed what he believes to be the “best-case scenario” for Pickett.

During a recent appearance on the Afternoon Drive, Bryant McFadden laid out the best-case scenario for Pickett, saying the best outcome is for him to win the starting job and string together a few wins.

“Best case scenario for Kenny, if he wins the starting job, outside of having individual success, but just being able to win some games, put together some wins. I’m not saying the best case for him is to make the playoffs. The best case scenario for Kenny, win the starting job, stay healthy, and put together a string of wins,” McFadden said.

That’s not a very ambitious outlook, as head coach Kevin Stefanski has been adamant that Pickett will have every chance to compete for the starting job and is an ideal fit in this offense.

The common sentiment is that either Pickett or Flacco will start Week 1, given the fact that Cleveland traded a fifth-round pick for Pickett and needs to see some return on that investment.

The first half of Cleveland’s schedule is also quite difficult, and it would be irresponsible to throw a rookie behind an offensive line that gave up 66 sacks last season and expect them to turn around an offense that averaged a league-worst 15.2 points per game in 2024.

Pickett should be able to win the job and string together a handful of wins, but fans have to be hoping that isn’t the absolute best-case scenario for him.

