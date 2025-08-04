Browns May Have Found A Hidden Gem At Running Back

The Cleveland Browns have always had an eye for undrafted free agents.

They seemed to be all set at running back after taking both Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, a fellow rookie, more specifically an undrafted one, might also make a big impact.

As reported by Matt Wilson on X, Ahmani Marshall has turned some heads during training camp, especially because of his contributions to the passing game:

“RB Ahmani Marshall has been a standout…in the passing game. He’s been great catching the ball out of the backfield in all sorts of route combos. It’s not often that you see a back of his size (6’1″, 225 lbs.) be so consistent as a pass-catcher,” Wilson posted on X.

Some random #Browns training camp observations of mine that haven't been talked about a lot: – WR Jamari Thrash seems to have made the jump that he needed to heading into his second season. I'm very interested to see how he does in the preseason. – TE Brenden Bates is a DUDE.… — Matt Wilson (@CoachWilson66) August 2, 2025

Marshall ran for 713 yards and seven scores in his final season in college.

The Appalachian State product has the physical tools to thrive between the tackles, but just like Wilson said, it’s not usual to see a running back of his size doing so well as a pass-catcher.

The Browns’ current running back situation has been a talking point for weeks now.

Judkins was projected to be the starter, but he’s more than likely to be suspended after being arrested on a domestic violence and battery charge.

That sets the table for Jerome Ford to retain his spot atop the depth chart, at least in the beginning, with Sampson operating as the secondary ball-carrier.

Pierre Strong could also be in the mix for some touches.

Even so, neither Ford nor Strong is a lock to hold onto their roles; otherwise, the Browns wouldn’t have taken two running backs in this class.

That leaves the door wide open for Marshall to keep climbing the ladder and potentially not only making the roster but also having a featured role.

