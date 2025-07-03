Browns May Have Found A Hidden Gem On Defense

The Cleveland Browns are ready to get rolling this season.

They know they need to return to their defensive domination from a couple of years ago, and the unit will be the key to the team’s success in 2025.

They acquired some promising players to bolster the defense, but one of the main reinforcements may have already been in the building.

Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com recently made a case for Cameron Thomas as a potential breakout candidate this season.

“Keep an eye on … Cameron Thomas: He was a third-round pick by Arizona in 2022 out of San Diego State. He was traded by the Cardinals to Kansas City, then cut by the Chiefs. The Browns signed him on Nov. 27, 2024. He played 63 snaps over the final five games. The Browns think he was used in the wrong position as a linebacker early in his pro career. They like him as a traditional, hand-in-the-dirt defensive end. They believe he’s a good fit for the Jim Schwartz defense,” Pluto wrote.

The Browns already have arguably the best pass rusher in the game in Myles Garrett.

Some thought they would select another defensive end at some point in the 2025 NFL Draft, but that wasn’t the case.

Alex Wright and Isaiah McGuire should handle the bulk of the snaps opposite Garrett, but there should be more up for grabs.

Players can struggle playing out of position, or in a system that doesn’t fit their skills, and then blossom after a couple of seasons when they finally find their place.

That might be the case with Thomas, who had some opportunities to showcase his skills with the Browns late last season.

Now, he’ll have a full offseason and training camp to adapt and adjust to the system and a new position, and if the Browns believe he can be a steady contributor at a discount, they will give him the chance to prove his worth.

