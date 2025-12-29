Browns May Have Found Gem On Special Teams

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of issues to address in the offseason. It hasn’t been a good campaign, and multiple aspects need to be solved before the start of the upcoming campaign.

Notably, the special teams unit has been a major problem all year long. Some fans and analysts are calling for special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone to be fired, and while it’s never easy to advocate for someone to lose his job, it’s easy to understand where they’re coming from.

Nevertheless, as much as that unit has set the team back over and over this season, Andre Szmyt has actually been a light at the end of the tunnel. With that in mind, former coach Lance Reisland took to social media to shower him with praise.

“Andre Szmyt has had a very solid season. For a young kicker, it really feels like the Browns have found someone they can rely on moving forward. He made some big time kicks today in a very important game. That matters. #Browns,” Reisland wrote.

Truth be told, it seemed like this was going to be another long season for Browns kickers. Szmyt missed a would-be game-winning field goal in the season opener vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, and it was just too reminiscent of Dustin Hopkins’ past struggles.

Fortunately, the rookie kicker found his stride right away. He was right on the money more often than not, and he looks like a reliable piece to build around for years to come.

The Browns need to add talent to their offense this offseason, and that should be their No. 1 priority. At least, they know they can trust their kicker to put some points on the scoreboard when the offense fails to do so.

