Browns May Have Unexpected Answer At Running Back

There are few stories in the NFL that are more exciting than when an undrafted free agent overcomes the odds and makes a roster.

For a team like the Cleveland Browns, it’s important to find talent wherever they can.

Cleveland had the worst scoring offense in the NFL in 2024, and a major part of that ineptitude was a running game that hasn’t produced a 100-yard runner since 2023.

That is why one undrafted free agent has a strong shot at making Cleveland’s Week 1 roster.

With the status of rookie Quinshon Judkins uncertain, there could be an opening for a running back, and Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report highlighted Ahmani Marshall as a potential surprising addition.

“Quinshon Judkins’ legal troubles have thrown the Cleveland Browns’ offensive plans in flux. As a second-round pick, Judkins was expected to fill the role vacated by Nick Chubb. Technically, Jerome Ford led the team in rushing during each of the previous two seasons. Even so, Chubb was always viewed as RB1 when healthy. Now, Ford and fourth-round rookie Dylan Sampson will take the lead. Pierre Strong Jr. is more of a third-down option. Meanwhile, the 225-pound Ahmani Marshall can provide something different as an aggressive, downhill hammer,” Sobleski wrote.

Marshall ran for 713 yards and seven touchdowns last season at Appalachian State, and he has the frame and skill set to be a productive between-the-tackles back in the NFL.

It’s too early to jump to conclusions about Judkins, but he is the only unsigned second-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft, and there is no indication that his legal situation is going to be resolved anytime soon.

Sampson also projects as a potential every-down back, and Ford and Strong are still on the roster and could prove to be roadblocks for Marshall.

Even if he doesn’t make the roster out of camp, he could stick on the practice squad and surface later in the season if injuries become an issue.

It’s always nice to have options, and Marshall’s path should be fun to watch as the season goes along.

