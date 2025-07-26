Positive Update Emerges After Scare At Browns Practice

The Cleveland Browns dealt with a brief scare during Friday’s practice when wide receiver Cedric Tillman went down awkwardly during red zone drills.

The incident happened as Tillman attempted to haul in a high pass from quarterback Joe Flacco, landing in an uncomfortable position that immediately drew attention from the training staff.

Trainers rushed to Tillman’s side and helped escort him off the field.

While he managed to walk off under his own power, the sight created visible concern among teammates and the coaching staff watching from the sidelines.

Early evaluations brought welcome relief to the Browns organization. NFL Network’s Jordan Schultz reported positive news about Tillman’s condition.

“WR Cedric Tillman is expected to be okay after suffering a lower left leg injury during Friday’s practice, which caused him to leave the field, per Jordan Schultz.”

The timing of any injury concern carries extra weight for Tillman this season.

With Jerry Jeudy locked in as the Browns’ primary receiver, Tillman is positioned to claim the second receiver role after a solid 2024 campaign that saw him catch 29 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns.

His potential absence highlights Cleveland’s thin depth at the position.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has emphasized the team’s commitment to a ground-heavy approach in 2025.

Despite the run-first philosophy, passing game effectiveness remains crucial for offensive success.

Tillman’s development and availability factor heavily into those plans, making his health status a key storyline as training camp progresses.

Cleveland will keep close tabs on his recovery process.

Any extended absence could force the organization to consider outside additions or accelerate the development of younger receivers currently on the roster.

