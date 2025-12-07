Browns May Need To Rethink Their Draft Priorities

The Cleveland Browns’ offensive line has been a big concern this season. Four of their offensive linemen are over 30 years old, and the Browns are being urged to create a succession plan at this pivotal position.

Bleacher Report is among the voices calling for the Browns to consider drafting players to develop for the future.

“The Browns might have to replace all three interior offensive line starters in the near future. Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, and Wyatt Teller have been big for the franchise, but they’re all on expiring contracts. The Browns have prepared for the scenario by signing Teven Jenkins and drafted Zak Zinter. However, they could still use another blue-chip prospect. There are only three guards in the top 50 of our big board. Emmanuel Pregnon might be the only Day 2 target,” via the BR NFL Draft Scouting Dept.

In addition to Pregnon, Bleacher Report targeted Francis Mauigoa and Olaivavega Ioane as potential first-round prospects for Cleveland.

Mauigoa is with the Miami Hurricanes. He is a 6-foot-6, 335-pound lineman who has received numerous honors throughout his collegiate career.

Bleacher Report ranks Mauigoa as one of the highest-rated offensive linemen that the Browns could target. The junior has started all 38 games he’s played for the Hurricanes.

Penn State’s season has been forgettable, but that’s not the case for Ioane. The 6-foot-4 prospect has been dominant for the Nittany Lions this season, and he’s currently projected as a first-round pick in the upcoming draft.

Ioane has played in 44 games for Penn State over the past four seasons. He’s started 32 of those contests, including 11 times this year. Bleacher Report has Pregnon as a second-round prospect the Browns would covet.

At Oregon, the 6-foot-5 prospect has flourished in his final collegiate season.

