Local Talent Drawing Attention From Browns Fans

Analysts are already focusing on the Cleveland Browns’ future instead of their current season. Cleveland’s youth movement at quarterback has not unfolded as fans had hoped.

While that’s partially due to the players’ inexperience, it’s also a sign that the Browns need more help for their young starters. That’s why some analysts are pointing to wide receiver as a top need for Cleveland in 2026.

MoreForYouCleveland pointed out on X that it is just down the road, currently helping the Ohio State Buckeyes prepare for their college football playoff run.

“Carnell Tate… future Cleveland Browns WR1,” via MoreForYouCleveland.

Carnell Tate is a junior wide receiver who analysts believe will declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3 prospect has had a memorable season for the Buckeyes, hauling in 48 catches for 838 yards and nine touchdowns thus far.

Those stats serve as career-best figures for the wide receiver. That’s unsurprising as he has played alongside several future NFL players on Ohio State’s stacked rosters over the last three seasons.

For his career, Tate has caught 118 passes for 1,835 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Buckeyes. He’ll likely add to those figures as Ohio State is considered a top contender to play for the national championship.

Cleveland is looking to build their wide receiver corps. While Jerry Jeudy serves as the team’s top receiver, few other players on the roster have as high a ceiling as Tate possesses. The Browns have spent several mid-round draft picks on wide receivers during GM Andrew Berry’s tenure.

Cleveland’s current roster includes several of those players, including Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash.

