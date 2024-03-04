Browns Mentioned As Potential Landing Spot For Notable QB

The Cleveland Browns have struggled more than any other NFL franchise to find their quarterback.

The Browns thought and hoped those woes would finally come to an end with when they traded for Deshaun Watson in 2022, but, clearly, that hasn’t been the case yet.

Watson was coming off the best game of his Cleveland tenure before suffering a season-ending injury in 2023, but overall, he hasn’t been very good since the team traded for him.

Considering that, The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak believes a trade for Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields this offseason could make sense for both parties (via Benjamin Solak on Twitter).

Here is my Combine notebook from Indianapolis 🔹Caleb, Marvin, and opting out

🔹my leanings on QB3 and Kirk Cousins

🔹A good Justin Fields landing spot if his market is cold

🔹what a 1 for 2 trade could look like

🔹overrated/underrated READ: https://t.co/jBMGSBkIsI — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) March 4, 2024

For starters, Solak simply doesn’t think the Browns have a good quarterback on their roster, as he’s lost all faith in Watson already.

He points out the fact that Cleveland seems to like mobile quarterbacks, as they had P.J. Walker, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Josh Dobbs all on their roster at some point last season.

On top of that, new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has already found success with big-bodied quarterbacks, as he worked with Cam Newton and Josh Allen in the past.

Solak called Watson’s contract a “catastrophically bad” one, and he thinks trading for Fields could give them a way to get out of it.

He also pointed out that GM Andrew Berry has proven to be the kind of decision-maker who likes to gamble with high-upside prospects.

This makes perfect sense on the surface.

However, it seems unlikely that the Browns would get into a bidding war for another quarterback, so this might only happen if the Bears can’t get a decent offer for Fields.