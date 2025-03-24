Browns Met With Popular DL Prospect At Pro Day

The Cleveland Browns secured a victory for the franchise by signing defensive end Myles Garrett to a contract extension after the defender publicly requested a trade in February.

Garrett signed a record-setting deal for a defensive lineman, allowing the franchise to show him how valuable he is to their future.

It’s a future that potentially includes more help along the defensive line, too.

While Cleveland has been linked to Penn State edge Abdul Carter with the Browns’ No. 2 overall selection, this draft offers value in later rounds for franchises to pick up solid defenders on the second or third day.

Analyst Tony Pauline revealed one potential prospect that Cleveland met with during the Minnesota Gophers’ recent Pro Day workouts.

Gopher pass-rusher Danny Striggow met with the Browns and one other team after his faster-than-expected 4.84 40-yard dash time, Pauline said.

“Striggow, a late-round sleeper, looked good in drills and spent time with the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals,” Pauline said

Striggow also recorded a 10-yard split time of 1.7 seconds, and the defender weighed in at 253 pounds.

Danny Striggow DL out of @GopherFootball is gonna offer some early down run stopping potential for a team. Shined at the Hula bowl i see no reason why he doesn’t hear his name called in the round 4-5 area. He has a high floor as a Michael Hoecht type of player@dstriggow23 pic.twitter.com/EDg9mTUO98 — Cole (@coleplant_) January 13, 2025

The defensive lineman was a four-year player for the Golden Gophers, having strong seasons in both 2023 and 2024.

He finished with at least 51 tackles and five sacks during his junior and senior years to help Minnesota record bowl berths in both seasons.

Cleveland GM Andrew Berry focuses on strong play among the defensive line, seeing that as a key to the Browns having a strong defensive showing.

The Browns have also made some moves on the defensive line this offseason, releasing tackle Dalvin Tomlinson while signing Maliek Collins during free agency earlier this month.

