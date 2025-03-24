Dan Orlovsky Believes Browns Will Sign 1 QB ‘Very Soon’

The Cleveland Browns still don’t have their veteran quarterback.

They traded for Kenny Pickett, so, technically, they added a veteran to the roster, but that wasn’t what anybody had in mind.

If anything, they still need to take a rookie in the NFL Draft and a proven player to be their bridge quarterback.

With that in mind, and given how the quarterback market has shaped up recently, former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky shared his predictions on what’s going to happen.

Orlovsky said on X that it shouldn’t take long before the Browns sign Russell Wilson.

Jameis signed to Giants

Steelers waiting on AR Two questions looking are who is Cleveland gonna add and who will be the vet in Minnesota? Guess Russ signs with Cleveland very very soon and Minnesota looks to Flacco? — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) March 24, 2025

The Browns and Wilson met a couple of weeks ago.

He was also drawing interest from the New York Giants, but since they signed Jameis Winston, it seems like Wilson can either sign with the Browns or return to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers, however, have made Aaron Rodgers their top priority.

Rodgers had a six-hour meeting with Mike Tomlin and Arthur Smith, so it seems like the interest is mutual.

Wilson would be a solid pickup for the Browns, not to mention a massive upgrade over Deshaun Watson – not that the bar was very high.

He’s clearly not in his prime anymore, but he’s still a serviceable veteran who doesn’t turn the ball over very often.

The Browns will also look to take a young quarterback to build their team around for years to come, and whoever they end up signing will most likely be there for one year or two, tops.

